Boulder City Council to hear about three options for shared e-scooters

Boulder City Council members will consider three motions for allowing shared e-scooters at a regular business meeting Tuesday.

The decision is a turnaround from a January study session, when city staff recommended permanently barring commercial e-scooter companies from operating in Boulder, and a majority of council members supported the recommendation.

There has been a moratorium on e-scooters in Boulder since May 2019 in order to collect public feedback and safety information.

City staff initially recommended against e-scooters because of safety concerns, but some data shows that seated e-scooters are safer than their standing counterparts, according to a staff-written report in the City Council agenda packet.

On Tuesday, City Council members will discuss three options for allowing shared e-scooters in the city: whether to allow all types of e-scooters, whether to allow only sitting e-scooters or whether to prohibit all types of shared e-scooters.

If approved, the measures will move forward for a second reading and public hearing scheduled for Sept. 15.

City staff are recommending piloting seated e-scooters as part of the city’s Shared Micromobility program.

The primary benefit of seated e-scooters is increased safety, according to the report by city staff.

“These lightweight electric vehicles come equipped with a seat, offering a lower center of gravity and a larger wheel diameter (and) offering a higher ground clearance over standing e-scooters,” city staff wrote in the recommendation.

Micromobility will come back to the City Council in October, when staff members are set to present the results of the Boulder B-Cycle strategic plan and next steps for bike-sharing in Boulder, as well as regulations of human- and electric-powered vehicles on streets, paths and sidewalks.

City Council members on Tuesday will also vote on referring four measures to the ballot: a franchise agreement with Xcel Energy, a change to the utility occupation tax if voters approve the franchise agreement, a measure to fund legal representation for people facing eviction and a measure that would allow voters to directly elect the mayor through ranked-choice voting.

The meeting will also include the rest of a public hearing on prairie dog mitigation on irrigated agricultural land owned by the city. There will be no further public input, and council members are set to vote on a measure to expand lethal and nonlethal prairie dog mitigation.