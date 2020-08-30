Boulder County cone zones: Aug. 30, 2020

Longmont

County Line Road: The widening and installation of left turn lanes and intersection improvements and other work on County Line Road between Ninth and 17th avenues is underway and scheduled to be completed in April.

Downtown Longmont, Main Street: Crews have installed barriers for a lane-closing project, with workers closing off a northbound lane between the middle of the 200 block of Main and Sixth Avenue and a southbound lane from Sixth to Fourth avenues. The closings, put in place to create additional outdoor space for downtown shoppers and restaurant customers, are tentatively planned to be in place into September.

17th Avenue and Main Street: Storm drainage work along 17th east of Main and along the east and west sides of Main north of 17th is expected to continue through early September. Travelers can expect continued closures of the right lanes of northbound Main and westbound 17th throughout the project as crews install the additional storm sewer system. Project work will generally take place on weekdays during daytime hours.

First Avenue and Emery Street: Intersection improvements, pavement reconstruction and a railroad crossing improvement project will reduce lane widths along First at Emery and cause occasional delays due to equipment moving in and out of the work area. Emery Street will be closed between First and Second avenues for the duration of the project, which is expected to last six months, and Second Avenue is recommended as a detour route.

Main Street (U.S. 287): The Colorado Department of Transportation is working on adding a northbound U.S. 287 lane between Pike Road and a point about 1,000 feet south of Pike Road and Main Street, and on medians at Main’s intersections with Grand Avenue and 17th Avenue. Motorists can expect single-lane closings from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Ninth Avenue: The paving and reconstruction of Ninth Avenue between Airport Road and Hover Street is scheduled to be completed in September, weather permitting.

Boulder County

Colo. 119: Expect full-lane closures during off-peak hours, intermittent lane closures, detours, trail impacts on stretches of the roadway between Boulder and Nederland until fall. Drivers should plan for delays of about 20 minutes through June. Crews will work from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Drivers are encouraged to use the alternate routes of Colo. 72 or Lefthand Canyon Drive during construction.

Lookout Road: Lookout will have only one travel lane open at a time through Sept. 4 during the paving of the the road between 79th and 95th streets. Work will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cyclists will have to merge with traffic.

Boulder

Foothills Parkway: Foothills is reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction between Baseline Road and Colorado Avenue for a bicycle and pedestrian underpass project. A bicycle and pedestrian detour is in place, and there might be some off-peak-hour lane closings. There is a 30 mph limit in places where posted.

Pennsylvania Avenue: Pennsylvania is closed to vehicles between 12th and 13th streets but open to cyclists and pedestrians during restaurant reopenings in the area. The closing is expected to last through Sept. 30.

Pearl Street: Pearl is closed to vehicles but open to cyclists and pedestrians between Ninth and 11th streets through Sept. 30 for area restaurant reopenings.

30th Street: The right lane on 30th Street heading northbound will have intermittent lane closures between Walnut and Mapleton streets through July 2022 during construction of the Pollard Jeep Site development. Arrow boards and signage will be used to direct traffic.

Superior

88th Street: Paving on 88th was completed in mid-August and the street is now open to vehicular traffic. Remaining work includes final striping, construction of the remaining sections of the 10-foot wide concrete trail, final grading and landscape restoration. During this period there may be periodic lane closures or bike lane obstructions. This is still a construction zone and signed as 25 mph with fines doubled. Motorists are advised to observe work zone traffic control devices. Bicyclists may need to merge with traffic as directed by “Bikes Merge with Traffic” signs. Pedestrian access is limited to the west side until the trail is complete. The project should wrap up in September.

McCaslin Boulevard: The right-most lane of southbound McCaslin Boulevard is closed for utility work.