Barnsley Tire moves into new Boulder location as former home hits market

Barnsley Tire Co. a fixture on Pearl Street in Boulder for four decades, has moved into a new location at 2940 Valmont Road, and its former home is being marketed by a local commercial real estate firm.

Monday marked the first day in operation at the new location adjacent to the Modern Specialists Inc. auto repair shop, according to a Barnsley employee.

A message announcing the move posted to the Barnsley website indicates that the tire shop will offer the same services that were available at the 2535 Pearl St. location.

The Valmont Road location has a larger waiting room to facilitate social distancing, the Barnsley site said.

Brokers with W.W. Reynolds Cos. are marketing the Pearl Street property, according to a listing on Reynolds’ website. Brokers did not respond to requests for comment.

The nearly 60-year-old, roughly 22,000-square-foot former Barnsley building on Pearl Street sits on about a half-acre and last sold in 2012 for just under $1.3 million.

An asking price is not included in the Reynolds listing, but it’s likely the property will fetch a much higher price than $1.3 million given the redevelopment potential of a relatively large lot at the prominent intersection of Pearl and Folsom streets.

