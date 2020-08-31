Boulder and Fox theaters, city venues to illuminate red in support of hard-hit industry, Restart Act

While the Fox Theatre and the Boulder Theater remain shuttered in response to COVID-19, the venues’ exteriors will be lit up in red on at 9 p.m.Tuesday and will be illuminated through midnight.

The illumination comes as part of a nationwide initiative — spearheaded by #WeMakeEvents, a coalition of trade bodies, businesses unions and live events workers — in which 1,500 buildings across North America will be lit up to bring attention to the plight of the live events industry and encourage Congress to pass the Restart Act, that would provide much-needed relief to struggling arts venues.

A recent press release stated, “It is estimated that 96%, or as many as 12 million people in the live events industry are currently unemployed, furloughed or have lost up to 90% of their income, and the world’s largest concert promoters have reported a 98% loss of revenue since the start of the pandemic.”

Over 50 Colorado-based live event companies, promoters, venues and event specialists have come together to donate their time, expertise and equipment to the Red Alert Restart initiative.

Other structures participating include Boulder City Hall, the Boulder Bandshell, the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Denver venues The Pepsi Center, Mission Ballroom, Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom and many more.

On Aug. 11, the #WeMakeEvents Red Alert Day Of Action lit up 700 buildings across the U.K.

Boulder-based nonprofit Conscious Alliance, known for hosting food drives at festivals and shows, will provide meals to Front Range live events industry workers impacted by closures in conjunction with the day of awareness.

Colorado venues and buildings lighting up in Red:

Aspen: Wheeler Opera House

Avon: Avon Performance Center

Boulder: Boulder Bandshell, Boulder Theater, City Hall, Fox Theatre

Broomfield: 1stBank Center

Colorado Springs: Black Sheep, Broadmoor Arena, Brues Alehouse and Music Venue, Colorado College Fine Arts Center, Pikes Peak Center

Denver Area: Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Archipelago Clubs (2435 7th St), Armory Denver, Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, Daniels & Fisher Tower, Dazzle, Denver Convention Center, Denver Pavilions, Denver Performing Arts Complex, Denver Theatre District, Empower Field at Mile High, Globe Hall, Knew Conscious, Larimer Lounge, Lost Lake, McNichols Building, Mission Ballroom, Paramount Theatre, Pepsi Center, Union Station

Dillion: Dillon Amphitheater

Fort Collins: Aggie Theatre, Avogadro’s, Bud Event Center/Ranch, Colorado Room, Comedy Fort, Lincoln Center, The Armory, The Coast

Greeley: UNCO Norton Theatre

Paonia: Blue Sage Center for the Arts, Paonia Town Park Stage, The Paradise

Telluride: Liberty, Sheridan Opera House, Telluride Town Park

Winter Park: Ullrs Tavern