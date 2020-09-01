Boulder County records 21 coronavirus cases Monday; CU Boulder tallies 5 cases in last 5 days

Boulder County on Monday recorded 21 coronavirus cases and no new deaths, while the University of Colorado Boulder recorded five cases between Wednesday and Sunday.

The county’s 21 cases bring the total to 2,316. Of those, 196 have been hospitalized and 909 have recovered. There are 152 disease investigations and the death toll remains at 79.

Data updated Monday shows 42,952 residents have been tested for the virus, with 4.14% of tests returning positive. The current five-day average percent of positive tests is 1.7%.

CU Boulder’s coronavirus dashboard shows that five out of 128 tests have returned positive in the last five days. The university is using 2% of its quarantine and isolation space.

Positive tests conducted by CU Boulder are included in the county’s tallies if the person who tested positive lives in the county.

“The Boulder County Public Health data includes all people who live in Boulder County, including anyone associated with CU … However, if a person associated with CU is tested at the CU clinic but they don’t live in Boulder County, then they will not be included in our data,” said Boulder County Public Health Spokeswoman Chana Goussetis. “Likewise, if a Boulder County resident associated with CU gets tested somewhere other than the CU testing clinic, but lives in the county, then they will be included in our data but not in CU’s.”

Of the county’s cases, 756 fall into the 20-29 age range, data shows.

Statewide, there have been 57,424 positive or probable cases. There have been 1,945 deaths among the cases, and of those, there have been 1,849 deaths due to the coronavirus. There have been 7,028 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 710,923 people have been tested for the virus.

Boulder County cases by age:

0-9: 55

10-19: 238

20-29: 756

30-39: 289

40-49: 283

50-59: 269

60-69: 170

70-79: 138

80+: 106

Some data may be missing due to ongoing disease investigations and reporting delays, the health department notes.