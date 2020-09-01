Boulder fraternities fined for public health violations

Five Boulder fraternities will be fined almost $11,000 by the Undergraduate Interfraternity Council for violating public health orders during the first two weeks of the semester.

Phi Kappa Tau will receive the heftiest fine — $4,470, or $30 per member — because this is the chapter’s second violation, according to a letter IFC on the Hill President Adam Wenzlaff sent to chapter presidents Sunday.

Other chapters will be fined $10 per member for their first violations — $1,610 for Sigma Alpha Epsilon, $1,860 for Phi Kappa Psi, $1,300 for Tau Kappa Epsilon and $1,500 for Theta Xi.

All of the fines will be donated to Clinica Family Health Services, which provides health care to low-income people in Boulder County and Metro Denver.

Wenzlaff rebuked the 22 fraternity presidents for “outrageous” and “indefensible” behavior displayed by a majority of chapters.

“You have failed your chapters and you have failed our community. WE MUST DO BETTER,” Wenzlaff wrote.

Three of the chapters will be referred to IFC’s judicial board for additional action. Chapters that violate public health orders for a third time will be banned from recruiting new members this year, according to the letter.

A video of the Phi Kappa Tau event was posted on YouTube on Saturday, showing dozens of students packed into a room with no face coverings, chanting and cheering as one man leaps onto a table and breaks it. Phi Kappa Tau national leaders are investigating the video, said Chief Executive Officer Tim Hudson in a statement.

The Phi Kappa Tau event was not considered a party because only fraternity members were at the gathering, said IFC Greek Advocate Marc Stine. But the large crowd, lack of social distancing and no visible masks are all in violation of public health orders.

This is the second week Boulder fraternities have drawn the ire of their organizing body — pictures of Sigma Alpha Epsilon circulated online last week after the fraternity hosted a pre-rush event that drew 120 students, according to The Denver Post. The chapter’s fine is related to that event.

IFC fraternities are not affiliated with the University of Colorado Boulder, though their members are students and can be sanctioned by the university for violating public health orders. The chapters also have been under an indefinite social moratorium since March, which means no parties, Stine said.

Students who host gatherings can also be held accountable for enabling others to break public health rules, according to CU Boulder policy. Wenzlaff echoed that warning Saturday.

“In case it is not already clear to you, I am disgusted with the lack of leadership that many of you have displayed. As presidents, you are the sole individual responsible for the behavior of your chapter. That means that the school can hold you accountable for their violations. YOU CAN BE EXPELLED,” Wenzlaff wrote.

“At your chapter meetings this week, you need to light a fire under your men. Wear your masks, practice social distancing, and keep groups to 10 or under. These are not suggestions; they are requirements. We all need to step up and start acting like men, not boys,” Wenzlaff continued.

Boulder Police Department officers have issued 19 citations for public health violations on the Hill during the past two weekends, according to spokesperson Shannon Aulabaugh. Most of those were in conjunction with citations for a nuisance party or unreasonable noise.

Boulder police officers broke up a party at an apartment at 1200 College Ave. on Friday night, according to an arrest report.

When officers approached the open apartment where 12-15 people were standing without face coverings, someone yelled “Cops!” and people started to walk away.

One of the attendees ran from police and tried to throw a “Big Gulp type cup” full of liquid on the officers, though the cup hit the ceiling and splashed near the building instead, according to the report. The 20-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of a nuisance party, possession of alcohol by a minor, littering, violating public health orders and obstructing a police officer.

While foot traffic on the Hill has increased since students arrived, there has been an overall decrease in pedestrians and in alcohol violations, Aulabaugh said.

Alcohol-related citations dropped from 61 citations from Aug. 20-22 to 17 citations from Thursday to Saturday.

University Hill residents are still concerned about the large crowds and lack of social distancing at some houses in the area, said University Hill Neighborhood Association Co-President Linda Sparn.

But the public health messaging from CU Boulder and increase in enforcement from Boulder Police Department is a good sign, she said.

“Those of us that live on the Hill love the Hill, it’s a diverse and historic neighborhood and we want to keep it safe for everyone,” Sparn said.

Fraternities have not been contacted by public health officials for contact tracing, according to Stine, but will cooperate with those efforts if and when they happen.

“It is our intent to be part of the solution for the university and city of Boulder and not part of the problem. At this point we have not all lived up to that intent and we’re trying to fix it,” Stine said.