Dogs found playing with rabid bat in Boulder County backyard

Two family dogs were found with an unexpected playmate last month in a Boulder County backyard, Boulder County Public Health announced Monday.

Spokeswoman Chana Goussetis said the department was notified Thursday that a bat two dogs were found playing with later tested positive for rabies.

Family members contacted animal control when they discovered the dogs playing with a bat outside their Fourmile Canyon Drive home. The bat was confirmed positive for rabies, becoming the seventh animal in Boulder County to test positive for the disease this season, according to a public health news release.

The dogs already had been vaccinated against the disease, but received a rabies booster shot after the exposure, the release stated. They will be monitored for 45 days for signs of illness. Unless treated before symptoms appear, rabies is always fatal.

Carol McInnes, Boulder County Public Health environmental health specialist, says the best way to protect pets is staying current on vaccinations.

“This is an important reminder to all pet owners to be sure that their dogs, cats, and ferrets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations,” she said in a statement. If not already done, she urges owners to schedule a rabies shot “as soon as possible.”

“Unfortunately, when a pet is not vaccinated and has had contact with an animal infected with rabies, they must be quarantined, or even worse, euthanized,” she warned in the statement.

Public health officials say people should never handle unfamiliar wild or domestic animals, even if they appear friendly. Instead, they should contact animal control to collect the animal. If a person is injured by an animal, they should thoroughly wash the wound with soap and water, and seek immediate medical attention.

In Colorado, 69 animals have tested positive for rabies this year. These animals are suspected to have exposed 76 people and more than 120 animals between domestic pets and livestock.

Bats are the most common animal source of rabies in the state. Skunks have recently become significant carriers in Colorado, but raccoons and foxes also can carry the disease.

For more information on rabies visit www.BoulderCountyVector.org or call the Colorado Health Information Line at 877-462-2911.