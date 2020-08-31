GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Fire at vacant Boulder house likely human-caused

Boulder fire crews responded to a structure fire in the 1800 block of Canyon Boulevard on Aug. 30, 2020. (Boulder Fire-Rescue)
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
The fire at a vacant Boulder house on Sunday was likely human-caused, but investigators say it does not appear to be intentional.

Firefighters responded to the fire at a two-story house at 1813 Canyon Blvd. at 2:45 p.m. Sunday.

The house was “fully engulfed” and a vehicle was also damaged, but firefighters were able to put the fire out before it spread further. There were no injuries.

While the cause of the fire is officially “unknown,” Boulder-Fire Rescue investigators believe it was human-caused, as the area was “littered with cigarette butts, trash and debris,” according to a tweet.

But investigators said at this time there is no evidence the fire was intentionally set, and no arrests have been made.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
