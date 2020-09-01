GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Southwest Research Institute-led project earns…

News
Boulder Area news

Southwest Research Institute-led project earns NASA support

By
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

A project led by Donald Hassler at the Southwest Research Institute in Boulder was one of five solar dynamic missions selected by NASA to receive $1.25 million in funding for a nine-month conceptual study.

Hassler’s project, known as Solaris, will study the sun’s poles, according to a NASA news release.

“Solaris would observe three solar rotations over each solar pole to obtain observations of light, magnetic fields, and movement in the Sun’s surface, the photosphere,” the release said. “Better knowledge of the physical processes visible from the pole is necessary to understand the global dynamics of the entire Sun, including how magnetic fields evolve and move throughout the star, leading to periods of great solar activity and eruptions approximately every 11 years.”

Bizwest Staff

