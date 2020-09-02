GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

NewsBoulder Area news

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office investigating unattended death at residence as homicide

By Brooklyn Dance
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found Saturday in the 3900 block of Bosque Court.

Officers responded to a request for a welfare check for an elderly woman, and upon entering the residence they found a badly decomposed body, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office and the Boulder County Coroner’s Office are investigating the unattended death as a homicide since the cause of death was not readily evident, the release stated. This is common practice and done out of an abundance of caution, the sheriff’s office said. The identification, cause and manner of death will be released by the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Pontiakos at 303-441-3379.

Brooklyn Dance

