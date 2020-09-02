GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder police investigating after 12-year-old with Trump sign assaulted

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder police are investigating after a 12-year-old was reportedly assaulted because he was holding a sign for President Donald Trump.

According to Boulder police, the assault occurred Monday at Folsom Street and Glenwood Drive.

Police said the boy was riding his bicycle with the Trump sign when a woman on a moped saw the sign and turned around to confront the boy.

The boy told police the woman began assaulting the boy and attempted to take the banner before leaving the scene. Police did not say if the boy sustained any injuries.

The suspect was described as a white female in her 20s or 30s wearing a tan jacket, blue shirt and blue jeans. The moped she was riding was gray or blue in color.

The case remains under investigation, and no arrests or citations have been made at this time.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
