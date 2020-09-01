Brickell Biotech’s drug candidate gets Japanese patent approval

Brickell Biotech Inc. (Nasdaq: BBI) has landed a patent for its excessive-sweating treatment in Japan, an approval that could signal future sales approval in that country.

In a statement, the Boulder company said it and its Japanese partner Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. were granted rights for Sofpironium Bromide, a treatment for excessive underarm sweating. Japanese regulators granted the patent for specific crystalline forms of the compound in the country until 2040.

The company reported positive results on its Phase III clinical trial in Japan in June and expect to get a decision on whether it can sell the drug in that country within the fourth quarter of 2020. Brickell also plans to begin a Phase III clinical trial in the U.S. around the same time.

That decision may be critical to Brickell’s prospects as a publicly-traded company as it has yet to achieve any revenue outside of research payments from development partners. It posted a $5 million loss last quarter, and it is at risk of being delisted from the Nasdaq after its stock traded below the $1 per share mark for more than 30 days.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC