CU Boulder working with police to track public health violations

University of Colorado Boulder officials are working with the Boulder Police Department to identify off-campus student houses where parties are being held in violation of public health orders, according to an update given to the Boulder City Council on Tuesday.

CU Boulder is aware of 12 student residences that have been contacted by police for partying over the past two weekends, said Assistant Dean of Students Devin Cramer.

The university is receiving updates from the police department on Mondays, Cramer said, and is then contacting landlords and property management companies in order to contact the students who live there.

Cramer has met with 35 students so far to address behaviors, he said.

“The meetings are interesting. The students were confused and unsure about what the public health orders were,” Cramer said. “I was able to set some very, very clear expectations with them and go over the consequences that could arise if they get into further trouble, like suspension.”

There are 30 students currently going through the university’s conduct process for citations related to noise complaints or nuisance parties. “Most of those” cases also violated public health orders, Cramer said, which is also a code of conduct violation.

The university estimates that two-thirds of those cases include violating public health orders, according to spokesperson Candace Smith.

In the case of fraternities, Cramer said, CU Boulder is working to identify students who have attended large events in order to refer them to the code of conduct process. The university is also looking at holding student fraternity leaders accountable for aiding and abetting public health violations, such as parties or large events.

Five Boulder fraternities have been fined by their parent organization, the Undergraduate Interfraternity Council, for hosting large gatherings in violation of public health orders since the semester began.

Council Member Mary Young asked what steps CU Boulder is taking from a psychological standpoint to address student behavior.

“It’s a little bit like putting someone who really loves candy in a candy store and telling them they can’t have any candy, so unless you’re constantly watching, it’s just not going to work,” Young said. “They’re going to do what they’re going to do, and in their defense, it’s just the age they are at.”

Interim Chief Operating Officer Patrick O’Rourke said the university is working on how to best address the student population.

“We have gotten messages back recently that have essentially said, ‘We get it, quit threatening us. You’re not going to punish us into compliance,’” O’Rourke said. “We need to work on it from a behavioral psychology standpoint in order to not just send messages related to enforcement but to send messages that encourage good behaviors and reinforce those behaviors where we see them occurring.”

The university is setting up pop-up testing stations where students who attended those events can get coronavirus tests, O’Rourke said, but there was not data immediately available about how many students were taking advantage of the pop-up testing stations.