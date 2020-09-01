Erie Board of Trustees hope to adopt oil and gas regulations by end of year

The Erie Board of Trustees on Aug. 24 determined it will adopt oil and gas regulations by December, when the moratorium is set to expire.

The Board originally adopted the ordinance in July 2018. It placed a temporary moratorium on the acceptance, processing and approval of any application under the town’s Unified Development Code related to oil and gas exploration, extraction and related operations. It was extended in Dec. 2019, set to expire July 28, and extended again to expire in December.

“There’s currently an oil and gas moratorium for new drilling that goes through the end of December, so our goal is to work with residents, the Board of Trustees, the planning commission and our professional experts to get this completed,” said Deputy Town Administrator Farrell Buller, who led the presentation to board members.

After discussing opinions of the current draft of regulations, Mayor Jennifer Carroll decided to take a vote that night to first determine whether board members wanted to approve something by December.

The five Board members, Mayor Pro Tem Adam Haid Carroll all agreed on targeting the end of this year to approve something.

“We’ve been looking at this for two years … Being in that ambiguous space of talking about it but not doing it, I think for a resident is very scary because you don’t actually know what’s going to happen,” Carroll said. “I just want to adopt something, so that everyone has consistency. And then we can revisit in in three months, six months, whenever appropriate.

“I think we need to move the stick and not just talk about moving the stick. And that’s where my frustration has been all along.”