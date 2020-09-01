GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

giveSPORTS drive begins for A Precious Child in Broomfield

Families shop for backpacks during a backpack and school supply giveaway at A Precious Child in 2019 in Broomfield.
By Broomfield Enterprise
A Precious Child is preparing for its 9th Annual giveSPORTS Equipment Drive in partnership with Kroenke Sports Charities.

The equipment drive will take place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 12 at the Pepsi Center’s Rav 4 Parking Lot. Nonprofit staff and volunteers will collect new and gently used sports equipment and raise funds to support youth athletes in need.

Virtual options to support this program include virtual fundraising pages and shopping A Precious Child’s Amazon wish list most needed sports items, according to A Precious Child news release.

For more information, email the Programs Team at Programs@APreciousChild.org or visit apreciouschild.org/giveSPORTS.

Last year they raised more than 9,406 pounds of equipment, which went to more than 15,000 Colorado children, according to the nonprofit website.

 

Jennifer Rios | Reporter

Jennifer Rios covers the City and County of Broomfield
