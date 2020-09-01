Lafayette City Council agrees to move forward considering short-term rentals, accessory dwelling units

Lafayette City Councilmembers on Aug. 24 agreed to move forward exploring allowing short-term rentals and accessory dwelling units in the city.

City code currently does not allow for short-term rentals or accessory dwelling units. In a Aug. 2019 community survey, 252 residents responded with 55% voting in favor of short-term rentals, 39% opposed and 6% neutral.

When asked about accessory dwelling units, the same 252 individuals voted 59% in favor, 20% opposed and 20% neutral, Interim Planning and Building Director Jana Easley shared with council.

Each member voiced an opinion on whether or not they liked the idea of allowing short-term rentals. All were in favor of moving forward, though many agreed they would need to iron out regulations like whether the property must be owner occupied, how a homeowner’s association would come into play and how to enforce the ordinance.

“As we wade in, there’s a commitment,” said Councilor Tim Barnes.

Similarly, Easley opened the floor for council to discuss accessory dwelling units.

“We’ve been talking about this for awhile,” said Mayor Jamie Harkins. “I’ll show my cards, I think this is such a critical piece in our attainable housing … This is such an opportunity to not change the fabric and character of our town and add more housing.”

Council agreed, though Councilmember JD Mangat said residents are most concerned about size, parking and affordability, and hopes council can address those.

“I’ve gotten some really good feedback and will come back with additional information as soon as possible,” Easley said at the end of the discussion. “It sounds like we need to get a little more details on ADUs … We’ve got a lot of information to bring into this ordinance that we’ll start to draft up.”