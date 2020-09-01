GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Lafayette City Council hears update on…

News
Boulder Area news

Lafayette City Council hears update on transportation plan in workshop

Lafayette City Council hears update on transportation plan in workshop
By Brooklyn Dance
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Transportation Engineer Joliette Woodson gave the Lafayette City Council an update on the city’s transportation at the Aug. 24 meeting, outlining a plan for a multi-modal transportation plan.

“Why do we need a plan? We need to document, document, document,” Woodson told council. “We need to document our vision, our goals. We can use this plan to basically compile all those other plans, the regional plans that are happening around us.”

The plan will also set the stage for the city to request federal funds and tell developers what regulations must be followed, Woodson said.

Woodson explained most transportation plans have the same elements. They document visions, document community engagement, analyze conditions, find the broken links and come up with an improvement plan. Most plans include funding strategies and development of supporting policies.

Through the coronavirus pandemic, Woodson said officials will have to get creative in soliciting community engagement — a crucial step in the process. The plan will include web-based surveys, coronavirus-friendly public workshops, stakeholder groups and outreach to schools and the business community as well as special populations.

Woodson suspects the process will take about 18 months, which she considers a typical timeframe, though she acknowledged she doesn’t know what that will look like in a pandemic.

Maintenance plans and projects will next be presented during budget discussions, and the multi-modal transportation plan request for proposal will be advertised at the end of Lafayette-Listens survey.

“This transportation plan will impact residents of Lafayette more than anything we can do,” said Mayor Pro Tem Stephanie Walton.

Brooklyn Dance

