GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Louisville City Council approves extending Main…

News
Boulder Area news

Louisville City Council approves extending Main Street closures for restaurants through Oct. 31

By | bdance@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Louisville’s City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved extending the temporary closure of portions of Main Street that allows restaurants outdoor dining options.

The resolution, approved May 26, was set to expire Oct. 5, but the council approved extending it through Oct. 31. The closures include Main Street from Walnut Street to Spruce Street, from Spruce Street to Pine Street and from Pine Street to Elm Street.

The Downtown Business Association and downtown restaurants “fully support the continuation of the street closure through October,” a statement from the Downtown Business Association read. “Many businesses are concerned that, without outdoor seating, they will not survive the winter. Most would love to see the closure become permanent.”

“I’m happy to support this, said council member Kyle Brown. “I do have significant concerns on permanent closure. I’m happy to talk about ways to make this program successful, but I’m very skeptical of extension beyond this.”

Mayor Ashley Stolzmann agreed on the extension, though she added the council needs to continue to take action to address the pandemic. With winter coming, Stolzmann suggested the need to address ventilation in buildings and other safe alternatives that can keep restaurants open.

Brooklyn Dance

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Colorado Rolfing & Healing Arts

    If you often experience migraine headaches, chronic neck and back pain or fatigue, CranioSacral therapy may be the help you...
  2. Discovery Ridge In Superior

    Are you looking for a new home that matches your unique lifestyle? Twenty new homes at Discovery Ridge in Superior...
  3. Age 55+ Communities In Denver

    Heather Gardens is one of the most desirable age 55+ communities in Denver—just 10 miles from downtown and minutes from...
  4. Like A NYC Deli, But In Longmont

    Your Butcher, Frank continues to make new fans with all the amazingly tasty selections. It’s like a NYC deli, but...
  5. Lower Your Utility Bills

    Want to know how you can lower your utility bills? Kerwin Plumbing & Heating can help! Their plumbing and heating...