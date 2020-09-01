GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Rocky Mountain National Park expands rutting season closures as people keep approaching frisky elk

A bull elk takes in some morning sun at Rocky Mountain National Park on May 27, 2020.
By | jmeyer@denverpost.com and | theknow@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

With elk rutting season approaching, Rocky Mountain National Park will implement overnight closures in select areas of the park beginning Tuesday.

Rangers have expanded the hours of closures this year because there have been increasing incidents of visitors approaching elk over the past two years, according to a park news release.

From 5 p.m. until 10 a.m., travel off of established roadways and designated trails on foot or horseback will be prohibited in Horseshoe Park, Upper Beaver Meadows, Moraine Park, Harbison Meadow and Holzwarth Meadow, the release said. In previous years, those closures were lifted at 7 a.m. but have been extended to 10 a.m. this year. Closures will remain in effect through Oct. 31.

In addition, fishing in designated areas of Fall River, Thompson River or the Colorado River will be closed from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m., as in previous years.

Elk rutting season normally peaks from mid-September through mid-October. According to the news release, the purpose of the closures is to “prevent disturbance and harassment of elk during their fall mating period and to enhance visitor elk viewing opportunities.”

John Meyer | Olympics/Skiing/Rapids reporter

The Post's ski and Olympics writer, Meyer covered his 12th Games last summer in Rio de Janeiro. He has covered five World Alpine Ski Championships and more than 100 World Cup ski events. He is a member of the Colorado Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame and Colorado Running Hall of Fame. He regularly covers running and the Colorado Rapids.

The Know

The entertainment site of The Denver Post
