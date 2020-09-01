Wicked Gravity: Climbing through racism, for better or worse

“This book is ultimately about the basic struggle we’re all in, the struggle to be fully human and to see that others are fully human.” Ibram X. Kendi, How To Be An Antiracist

One night in 2018, at the New York City climbing gym where she worked, Marie-Louise Nkashama was enjoying a friendly conversation with a customer. He was white, older than her 19 years, and he he was Russian. Nkashama then described her background: she’s first generation Congolese-American. Her mom, also Black, is from Belgium.

“Ohhhhh…” the man said. “So you’re civilized.”

“It’s moments like that where you decide whether or not you want to react,” Nkashama (pronounced ka-SHA-ma) told me. “Sometimes you’ll reflect and wish that you’d said something, and sometimes you’ll realize you shouldn’t have given that person the time of day.” In this case, because she was at work, she said nothing. But now, she regrets her silence.

Nkashama grew up in Denton, Texas, a predominantly white suburb of Dallas, before moving to New York to study Film and Television Production at NYU. She started climbing after graduating high school in 2017 and she fell in love with it right away.

“It’s the feeling of the rock itself, the movement … it’s very metaphoric for me, being able to rise above any of your problems,” she said.

Derogatory comments like the one from the Russian man were not unfamiliar to her.

“Growing up I used to get called an ‘Oreo,’ which means I’m Black on the outside but really I’m white on the inside,” Nkashama explained. “It was the way I talked, the way I carried myself, that led people to think I was trying to be white, even though that was not the case.”

She sees the good in people and chooses to believe insulting words are usually born of ignorance, not malice. But it creates an immediate dilemma for her — something straight, white guys like me never have to face: “Someone will say something and you have to choose whether or not you want to bring awareness to it or make a big deal of it, or if you want to just be numb and continue on,” she said.

Nkashama came to Boulder in early July, intending to stay for just one week. But after nearly two months of climbing, film editing and photography, she has no plans to leave.

“When I first got here it was culture shock — it felt like I was the only Black person,” she said.

Despite our lack of diversity, she feels very welcome in Boulder.

“Every person I’ve met is like the nicest person,” she said.

That doesn’t mean she’s always comfortable in groups where she’s the only Black person — which is most of the time. She dreads the inevitable questions that make her feel like she’s somehow supposed to represent every Black voice.

Questions like, ‘What would you do in this situation if you were me, as a white person?’

“I don’t know the answer to that,” she said, laughing. “If you want to talk about race, that requires self-reflection. A lot of times the things people will discuss — and then want me to chime in on — are not things I necessarily need to speak about, like fixing racism. It’s more white people having that conversation amongst themselves.”

Besides, actions always speak louder than words. In this way, Nkashama will never be silent, or numb, again.

“We all have different roles in this fight, and some of those roles aren’t necessarily fighting, you know? It’s just being. Being able to be a Black person without letting it wear you down, or bearing that weight that you’ve been bearing for so long,” she said.

One small but powerful way Nkashama combats racism is through rock climbing.

“Seeing Black people interact with the outdoors, despite everything — I think that’s really important. To be given the space to be vulnerable, be sad, be angry, be vicious … but to leave it there at the crag, is an awesome experience,” she said. “That’s why I keep climbing. It’s made me a better person. I am my truest andmost vulnerable self whenever I’m climbing, for better or worse.”

