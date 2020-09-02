YWCA hosting safe child care webinar

YWCA Boulder County is hosting a free webinar on “A Safe Return to Early Child Care During COVID-19” from 11 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 via Zoom.

The webinar will feature a discussion and Q&A session about the public health precautions and safety measures Boulder County early child care centers follow.

Boulder County parents and caregivers are encouraged to join the webinar to learn how early child care safety is being handled in Colorado during the pandemic. The session will be led by Kate Hise, YWCA Boulder County early childhood and family resource programs director.

Registration is required. To register, go to https://bit.ly/3lAm0k5.