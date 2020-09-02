Boulder County hemp industry companies Miraflora, Front Range Biosciences join forces

Boulder-based Front Range Biosciences Inc., a hemp agricultural biotechnology company, will work with Miraflora Naturals, a Longmont CBD product company, to research cannabinoid varieties that thrive in the Rocky Mountain climate.

The collaborative research will look at hemp varieties, identifying which are best to farm and yield successful extraction results. Miraflora’s 160-acre farm near Boulder will host the project, according to a news release.

FRB-bred hemp varieties from Native American and European lineages will be test grown. After harvesting, Miraflora and FRB teams will examine extraction rates from each plant. Daily tracking will be performed through precision agriculture, with drone mapping.

“With the close proximity of the farm, its access to clean mountain water, ample space for our field trial site, and Miraflora’s commitment to developing premium, cannabinoid-rich hemp products, this partnership is a great opportunity to showcase how good farming practices and genetics are differentiators in the hemp marketplace,” said Jonathan Vaught, co-founder and CEO of FRB.

