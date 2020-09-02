Boulder County man charged with sex assault in 2018 case

A Boulder County man has been charged with sexual assault after a woman said he raped her in 2018.

Dirk Paul Anderson, 53, was charged Tuesday with sexual assault by force, a Class 3 felony, according to court records.

Anderson, who is free on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond, is set for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 24.

According to an affidavit, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office detectives were called on May 15, 2018, after a woman at a hospital in Littleton said she was sexually assaulted in the 4400 block of North Broadway.

The woman said she had been staying with Anderson, but when he tried to hit on her she repeatedly told him she had a boyfriend.

According to the affidavit, the woman said she was sleeping on the floor of Anderson’s trailer facing away from him when he started hugging her. She told him once again that she had a boyfriend and did not want to have sex, but told police that Anderson then sexually assaulted her.

A sex assault examination found DNA, and in November 2018 it was matched to Anderson by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation from an offender database.

According to the affidavit, the named victim in the case moved and had communication issues that led to several delays in the investigation. But final interviews were conducted this summer and the decision was made to move forward in the case in June, with a warrant being issued on June 26.

Anderson was arrested on Aug. 28.

According to online court records, Anderson has prior convictions for drug possession, third-degree assault and false reporting.