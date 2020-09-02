Butterfly Pavilion brings back Monarch Magic

Monarch butterflies will join the dozens of tropical species at the Butterfly Pavilion’s conservatory this month.

During Monarch Magic — a program the Pavilion is featuring from Sept. 13 to Sept. 30 — families can view hundreds of Monarch butterflies inside the conservatory.

Guests can learn how the Pavilion is designed as a way station for the annual migration and how the animals are tagged and tracked during their journey. The butterflies return to Colorado this month when millions of the invertebrates migrate south from Canada and the United States to Mexico.

Visitors can also donate $1 and place a paper Monarch to a laminated oyamel, or Mexican Pine, tree inside the Pavilion.

Monarch Magic tickets went on sale Sunday and will be available while supplies last. Ticket purchasers are asked to reserve a time slot in advance online — similar to how regular ticket purchases have been handled since the Butterfly Pavilion re-opened after COVID caused it to shut its doors.

The Monarch Magic 2-or 4-pack deal, which includes the Monarch Magic Experience, general admission (A reserved timed entry and 80 minutes inside the zoo) and a butterfly plushie. The cost is $40 for a 4 pack (a $65 value), and $24 for a 2-pack (a $39 value). Monarch Magic experience is free for current Butterfly Pavilion Members, but the plushie is only available with a ticket purchase.

“In addition to observing the beauty of these incredible butterflies in flight, attendees will discover the wonder and mystery of an incredible 3,000-mile annual journey from the northeastern United States and Canada to winter grounds in southwestern Mexico, the awe-inspiring life cycle, monarchs’ lesser-known role as pollinators,” the Pavilion said in a news release. “In addition, uncover the challenges facing these animals today and the small actions that can be taken to have a big impact on their conservation.”

Russ Pecoraro, vice president of Marketing and Communications, said the Pavilion hosts small classes through Citizen Science on how the Monarchs are tagged — attaching a tiny piece of paper to the wings. The Pavilion is part of the Colorado Butterfly Monitoring Network, which is the fastest growing butterfly monitoring program in the United States, he said.

It is a citizen science project led by Butterfly Pavilion that “harnesses the power of volunteers” to conserve Colorado butterflies, according to the nonprofit’s website. Volunteers observe and count butterflies in open spaces and parks multiple times per season, gathering essential data that land managers can use when making conservation decisions.

The outdoor habitat at the Pavilion is built for pollinators, Pecoraro said, and the Monarchs can be seen among the Milkweed in the garden. Last year’s Monarch Magic was “wildly successful,” he said, since the butterflies are a crowd favorite.

Pandemic impact

Because of COVID-19, the Pavilion closed its doors March 13 while still offering online classes and programs.

One eye-opening aspect of the pandemic was the level of support from the community, Pecoraro said. The Pavilion established an emergency fund to care for the animals since the nonprofit lost $1 million from the closure.

“People really supported us,” he said. “The number of donors quadrupled — we saw more than ever before.”

The Pavilion opened its doors about three months later at a limited capacity. Entrees were timed with staff only allowing 20 people inside every 20 minutes. Visitors were asked to only stay for 80 minutes.

At first, only 20 people were allowed in each of the Pavilion’s exhibit rooms at a time, Pecoraro said, but about a month ago, those rules were relaxed to allow for more of a free-flow experience, which members missed.

The Pavilion recently wrapped up an online bee keeping boot camp, which consisted of a series of one- to two-hour classes. It was also able to run its summer camp for small groups of children up to 12 years old, Pecoraro said.

Pecoraro said in-person slots were booked through the week during the summer. As school started up, that attendance has dropped as expected during the week, but weekends are still filling up.

Typically the Butterfly Pavilion sees about 60,000 school-age children during field trips. Even though the nonprofit has reached out to schools this year, those field trips have essentially stopped.

“We’re trying to figure out ways to offer that virtually,” he said, since the virtual field trips the Butterfly Pavilion offered during the COVID shutdown were “very appreciated” by community members seeking online content.

To maintain capacity, tickets must be reserved for all guests, including children under 2 years. Guests are asked to limit visits to 80 minutes. All guests ages 3 and above are required to wear a mask inside the Butterfly Pavilion.

SNAP card, library, five by five, and free pass holders must call 303-469-7660 to reserve tickets between 9 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. Discounts cannot be applied online.

For families who prefer to view Monarchs from their home, they can participate in the nonprofit’s virtual learning program. Citizen Science classes are free and available through September.

The Butterfly Pavilion is the world’s only stand-alone, Association of Zoos and Aquariums-accredited invertebrate zoo. It is a member institution of the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District. In 2017, officials announced it would be moving to Broomfield.

For more information on the Butterfly Pavilion, including safety procedures, visit Butterflies.org.