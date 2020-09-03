GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Chalk Art Festival to take place Saturday in…

Entertainment

Chalk Art Festival to take place Saturday in downtown Longmont

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Chalk artists will help to transform Longmont’s downtown this Saturday as part of the Chalk Art Festival.

The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Main Street. The event will be hosted by Firehouse Art Center, a nonprofit contemporary art center, and the Longmont Downtown Development Authority, according to a Firehouse Art Center Facebook post.

According to the post, the free event will feature art booths, music and creations made by chalk artists. Judges will select their favorite works of art and spectators can cast their vote for the People’s Choice winner.

“Community is why we decided to forge on with ArtWalk during this pandemic, and we are happy to do our part in supporting our creative community, our local business community and our community as a whole,” the post read.

The Saturday festival is part of Firehouse Art Center’s ArtWalk Summer on the Streets series, which takes place through Sept. 12 and includes the chance for people to connect with artists in a socially distanced manner. Winners for the People’s Choice will be announced during the final Art Walk.

Kelsey Hammon

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Entertainment

  1. Colorado Rolfing & Healing Arts

    If you often experience migraine headaches, chronic neck and back pain or fatigue, CranioSacral therapy may be the help you...
  2. Discovery Ridge In Superior

    Are you looking for a new home that matches your unique lifestyle? Twenty new homes at Discovery Ridge in Superior...
  3. Age 55+ Communities In Denver

    Heather Gardens is one of the most desirable age 55+ communities in Denver—just 10 miles from downtown and minutes from...
  4. Like A NYC Deli, But In Longmont

    Your Butcher, Frank continues to make new fans with all the amazingly tasty selections. It’s like a NYC deli, but...
  5. Lower Your Utility Bills

    Want to know how you can lower your utility bills? Kerwin Plumbing & Heating can help! Their plumbing and heating...