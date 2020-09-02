Coroner identifies man killed in Longmont stabbing

The man who was fatally stabbed in Longmont last week has been identified in a release by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office as Mark Johnson, 51, of Longmont.

Longmont police said the stabbing occurred at 10:45 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 1400 block of Dry Creek Drive. Johnson, who police think was a homeless person, was found with multiple stab wounds and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said Johnson then died on Aug. 28 at a Denver-area hospital.

The coroner’s office will also conduct an investigation and autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Police have “developed several possible suspects,” but at this time no arrests have been announced.

Anyone who may have information about this incident or who may have seen the stabbing is asked to contact Longmont police Detective Cody Clark at 303-774-4392 or Detective Sgt. Matt Cage at 303-651-8520.