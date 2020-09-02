GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Coroner identifies man killed in Longmont stabbing

NewsBoulder Area news

Coroner identifies man killed in Longmont stabbing

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The man who was fatally stabbed in Longmont last week has been identified in a release by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office as Mark Johnson, 51, of Longmont.

Longmont police said the stabbing occurred at 10:45 p.m. Aug. 25 in the 1400 block of Dry Creek Drive. Johnson, who police think was a homeless person, was found with multiple stab wounds and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said Johnson then died on Aug. 28 at a Denver-area hospital.

The coroner’s office will also conduct an investigation and autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Police have “developed several possible suspects,” but at this time no arrests have been announced.

Anyone who may have information about this incident or who may have seen the stabbing is asked to contact Longmont police Detective Cody Clark at 303-774-4392 or Detective Sgt. Matt Cage at 303-651-8520.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Colorado Rolfing & Healing Arts

    If you often experience migraine headaches, chronic neck and back pain or fatigue, CranioSacral therapy may be the help you...
  2. Discovery Ridge In Superior

    Are you looking for a new home that matches your unique lifestyle? Twenty new homes at Discovery Ridge in Superior...
  3. Age 55+ Communities In Denver

    Heather Gardens is one of the most desirable age 55+ communities in Denver—just 10 miles from downtown and minutes from...
  4. Like A NYC Deli, But In Longmont

    Your Butcher, Frank continues to make new fans with all the amazingly tasty selections. It’s like a NYC deli, but...
  5. Lower Your Utility Bills

    Want to know how you can lower your utility bills? Kerwin Plumbing & Heating can help! Their plumbing and heating...