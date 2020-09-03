GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Longmont City Council to discuss possible…

News
Boulder Area news

Longmont City Council to discuss possible prohibition against landlords charging late fees during pandemic

By jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Longmont City Council will discuss, at a yet-to-be-announced future meeting, whether to consider an ordinance that would temporarily prohibit landlords from charging COVID-19 impacted tenants late-fee penalties for late rent payments.

Councilwoman Polly Christensen suggested during Tuesday night’s study session that Longmont consider adopting an ordinance similar to  an emergency measure Broomfield passed last month. Her motion to have staff schedule the issue for a future meeting agenda passed on a 6-1 vote.

Longmont City Council Member Polly Christensen. (Courtesy of Longmont)

“We are in an emergency,” Christensen said of the financial burdens the coronavirus pandemic has placed on residential property tenants.

“There are good landlords and there are bad landlords,” Christensen said. “There are good tenants and there are bad tenants.”

She suggested that late fees are appropriate for “bad tenants” who consistently fail to make their rent payments on time.

However, late fees don’t do anything to help “good tenants” who are only now behind in their rents because of losing their jobs or health insurance and having to pay other bills to cover other expenses during emergencies such as the coronavirus pandemic, she said.

Under Broomfield’s ordinance, if a tenant provides evidence of adverse financial or health-related hardship because of COVID-19, it is illegal for any landlord or property management company to assess a monetary sum, fee or any other penalty against a tenant or mobile home owner as a result of a failure to timely pay any portion of rent, according to the release.

“Any fee or penalty assessed on or after the ordinance ends will apply only to rent due on or after that date,” Broomfield’s ordinance states. “Evidence of hardship could include a layoff notice, a letter or other statement from the tenant’s employer attesting that the tenant’s employment and associated compensation has been suspended, reduced, or terminated as a result of the COVID-19 emergency; documentation of the tenant’s receipt of unemployment benefits; or documentation showing that the tenant or a member of the tenant’s household who contributes to the monthly rent payment has been diagnosed with, or has been hospitalized or received medical care for COVID-19; or other evidence of financial or health-related hardship related to the COVID-19 emergency.”

Joining Christensen in voting to have Longmont’s staff schedule a future Council discusssion of such a possible measure were Council members Aren Rodriguez, Susie Hidalgo-Fahring, Tim Waters, Marcia Martin and Joan Peck. Dissenting from the majority was Mayor Brian Bagley.

Waters said there are “a bunch of questions we need to answer” about the policy and legal ramifications of such an ordinance but that he was willing to vote to place it on a future agenda to discuss “what Broomfield did and what we might do.”

Bagley, however, said tenants have a contractual obligation in the leases they’ve signed to pay their rents on time or face penalties if they do not.

“I think governments over the past six months have just gone overboard” in interfering with businesses, the economy and “our lives” in imposing rules, regulations and laws whose supporters maintained will help stop the spread of COVID-19, Bagley said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced plans to suspend, from Sept. 4 until Dec. 31, the eviction of tenants earning no more than $99,000 a year.

In a draft order, that agency said it’s taking the action to prevent the coronavirus from spreading. Under the CDC order, those seeking eviction relief will still be required to pay as much rent as they can afford. The order also requires that tenants show that they are incapable of paying their rent or are likely to become homeless if kicked out of their property.

Times-Call reporter Jennifer Rios contributed to this story.

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
