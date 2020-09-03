Mead Elementary starts school year with new building

On the site of the former school field, Mead Elementary now has a modern, light-filled building with enough classroom space for all its students plus new features to encourage movement, project-based learning and collaboration.

The new school, which is more than 90% complete, was rebuilt next to the old one during the past school year.

While Mead students started the school year learning remotely, teachers are working in the building as they teach online from their classrooms. Two school-day child care groups also are completing their online work in the school.

“We just pinch ourselves all day because it’s so beautiful,” Principal Betsy Ball said. “I just can’t wait to have kids in here. We had them in mind as we designed everything.”

The school was rebuilt through the district’s $260 million bond issue, which was approved by voters in 2016 and is paying for both new buildings and additions and improvements to existing schools.

Brian Lamer, assistant superintendent of operations, said the district has about $40 million in bond work remaining.

The largest upcoming projects are a new elementary school in Erie that’s slated to open in fall 2021, an addition at Frederick High School, a new auditorium at Lyons Middle/Senior High and a pool at Silver Creek High School that will be available to students districtwide.

For Mead Elementary, the district’s original plan was to replace the aging building in pieces over time. But there was enough money available from unused contingency funds and bond sale premiums to bump up the school’s $8 million renovation budget to the $25.3 million needed to rebuild the entire school.

The original building dated back to 1929, while additions included a classroom wing built in the early ’70s using an open classroom model. The space later was filled in to create more traditional classrooms, but they were smaller than the district standard.

The single story, 49,000-square-foot school also didn’t meet all the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements for access, the front office was too far from the entrance and there were six classrooms housed in three portable buildings last school year to accommodate the growing study body.

The new 70,834-square-foot building can fit 650 students.

“Now, everybody is under one roof, which is one of my favorite things about the building,” Ball said.

Improvements include more kindergarten and preschool classrooms, a special education significant support needs classroom, a new music room that opens to an outdoor movement plaza, an art room that leads to an outdoor patio with whiteboard gates, a maker space — dubbed the creation station — and a larger gym and cafeteria.

Several spaces use garage doors to access the outdoors. Windows throughout bring in natural light, while new breakout spaces at each grade level provide room for one-on-one and small group work. There’s also new playground equipment, plus a new bus loop that will be shared with neighboring Mead Middle.

Ball, who chose the colors and finishes, said she wanted to include a barn theme to honor the area’s rural feel, as well as warm, welcoming colors. Each grade level is marked by its own paint color.

She said her favorite area is the “hayloft,” a space off the library where students can read or work on projects. Going with the theme, there are “hay bale” benches and textured grass tuft and toadstool seats, as well as a cloud table that doubles as a whiteboard and two enclosed reading areas.

To bring in the history of the original school, a seating area in the front entrance was built from wood from the 100-year old gym.

Although Ball couldn’t lead an in-person grand opening event, she plans to create a virtual tour for the community and hopes for a future grand opening.

“The community will be so excited for this space,” she said.