Nederland man set for trial in child porn case

NewsBoulder Area news

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
John Williams

A Nederland man accused of having hundreds of sexually explicit images and videos of children is set for trial in April.

John Hamilton Williams, 69, pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation of children and is set for a three-day trial starting April 12, according to online court records.

Williams, who is free on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond, is also set for a motions hearing on Feb. 10.

According to a release, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip that it shared with Nederland authorities, prompting them to investigate in October.

The investigation led them to Williams’ home in the 100 block of Barker Road, and computers, cell phones and other devices were seized.

A forensic examination of the electronic equipment discovered hundreds of sexually explicit images and videos depicting children ages 2 to 15 years old, according to the release.

Williams was arrested Jan. 17.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
