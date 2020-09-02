Rollover crash at Ken Pratt Boulevard and County Line Road causes road closures

A rollover crash at East Ken Pratt Boulevard and East County Line Road has shut down parts of the intersection.

Westbound traffic on Ken Pratt and the eastbound left turn lane going north are both closed, according to Longmont police Deputy Chief Jeff Satur.

Satur said drivers should find an alternate route and avoid the intersection completely. The closure is expected to last until at least 5 p.m.

One person was initially reported trapped, but Satur did not know the extent of injuries.

There is a rollover accident at County Line Road and Hwy 119. There are lane closures. If you are heading in that direction, we would advise an alternate route until at least 5pm. Expect traffic delays. #Longmont pic.twitter.com/YL7q5AmIJm — Longmont Fire/Police (@LongmontPS) September 2, 2020

This is a developing story.