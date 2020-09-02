Sunny skies with a high of 89 today in Boulder

Boulder should see temperatures climb back into the upper 80s today, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 89 and an overnight low of 54.
Thursday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 84 and an overnight low of 57.
Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 90 and an overnight low of 59.
