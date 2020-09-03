Wastewater testing flags four CU Boulder dorms for coronavirus

Four University of Colorado Boulder residence halls may have coronavirus cases and students are being advised to take screening tests, according to a letter sent by campus leaders today.

Wastewater monitoring found the possible presence of COVID-19 in Darley North, Darley South, Libby Hall and Willard Hall, Dan Jones, associate vice chancellor for integrity, safety and compliance, wrote in a letter to campus. Darley North and Darley South are in Williams Village, while Libby and Willard halls are on the main campus.

Students living in those residence halls are being asked take saliva-based monitoring tests if they have not done so already this week — students living on campus are required to take weekly coronavirus monitoring tests. Thirteen monitoring tests showed positive results on Tuesday and those students were referred to the campus health clinic for a diagnostic test.

Staff who work in those buildings were also notified and asked to get tested, Jones wrote.

CU Boulder is also aware of two coronavirus cases in a sorority house and one case in a fraternity house, Jones wrote. He did not identify the sorority or fraternity.

Several fraternity houses have been under scrutiny after hosting large gatherings, in violation of public health orders, since the beginning of the semester.

“It is important to note that there may be some overlap between the monitoring testing referrals, diagnostic test results and positive cases we’ve become aware of at the Greek houses,” Jones wrote. “So these numbers may not be cumulative, but they likely represent a significant increase in our positivity rate, and we will likely be confirming cases through diagnostic testing as early as tomorrow.”

Students may need to be quarantined or isolated, Jones wrote, and contact tracing, surveillance and diagnostic tests are ongoing. CU Boulder has 249 on-campus isolation spaces and seven are currently in use.

“We are concerned with this likely increase in positive cases over the past 24 hours, and we anticipate the increase in confirmed positive cases will continue through the remainder of the week,” he wrote.

Jones encouraged students to wear masks, avoid large gatherings and practice distancing.

“The next few days will be critical for our ability to maintain our current operating status,” he wrote.