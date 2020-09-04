GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder Rotary Club sponsors Jim Swaeby Peace Award

For the Daily Camera
The Boulder Rotary Club is sponsoring the Jim Swaeby Peace award, which commemorates the contributions of Jim Swaeby, who was a businessman and Peace Corp volunteer who had a passion for helping those less fortunate.

The award is presented by Boulder Rotary to recognize a person’s commitment to the advancement of international understanding, goodwill, and peace through a world fellowship of business and professional persons united in the ideal of service.

The criteria for being nominated are: the recipient must live or work in Boulder County or an organization based in Boulder County, they are making significant contributions to building a culture of peace in the community and beyond, and they exemplify the life of Jim Swaeby and Rotary’s commitment to peace.

Boulder Rotary Club would like to invite the community to nominate candidates for the award. The winner of the award will have their name and the name of their organization if applicable, inscribed in a plaque where the community can see.

The deadline for nominations to be considered is Tuesday. The winner will be announced in the Rotary and area newspapers.

Submit nominations or questions to Sam Pottinger, who can be reached at pottingers@comcast.net.

