Boulder seeks net-zero energy plan for former Boulder Community Health hospital

A new analysis of Alpine-Balsam, the former Boulder Community Health hospital campus, will study future energy options for the city-owned property.

The study will determine whether the site can be “net-zero,” producing as much energy on-site as it uses, while also delivering affordable energy solutions for the future site occupants.

The analysis will explore whether energy options such as electric, thermal microgrids, geothermal, solar and battery storage could serve the site.

“The city has a great opportunity at Alpine-Balsam to pursue multiple city goals by incorporating sustainable practices, affordable housing and safe, welcoming city services,” project manager Amanda Bevis Cole said in a written statement. “We look forward to learning more about what’s possible at the site.”

This study will build on the practices already being used in city facilities. The Brenton building, located on the Alpine-Balsam site, was renovated in 2018 for city office space to be near net-zero and became the city’s first all-electric building.

Engineering firm WSP is conducting the feasibility analysis. The analysis and recommendations, including estimated costs, are expected in the first quarter of 2021.

The city bought the Alpine-Balsam property in 2015. The 8.8-acre property is between Alpine and Balsam avenues, between Broadway and Ninth streets, as well as properties on the eastern portion of the block between Alpine Avenue and North Street. Its redevelopment plays into the city’s effort to create a western city campus for city offices.

Interior deconstruction of the old hospital is underway.

