CU Boulder researchers find forests unlikely to recover after blazes

Colorado areas scorched by fires are becoming less suitable for sustaining two important species, the ponderosa pine and Douglas fir, two of the most recognizable trees in the state’s forests, according to a new University of Colorado Boulder study.

Lead author Kyle Rodman, who conducted the study while he was a doctorate student in the department of geography, explained, “Two immediate sets of issues that come to mind are social and scientific. The social problem is that what we come to think of when we think of Colorado recreation is changing. With additional warming, many current forests are likely to convert to shrub or grass cover, particularly in places that burn severely and are in dry areas. Scientifically speaking, forests are crucial habitat for many plant and animal species. A loss of forest cover also means more carbon in the atmosphere, which has the potential to further increase fire activity and inhibit forest recovery.”

The area used in the study involved 22 burn sites encompassing more than 700 square miles of forest spreading through southern Wyoming across central and western Colorado down to northern New Mexico.

The research took a few different scenarios into account. The variables were heavily based on how much action is taken to combat climate change. The moderate models considered declining emissions by the year 2040 while others considered no combating of the crisis.

Currently, about half the research area is capable of some post-fire recovery. Under the moderate scenario by 2051, only about 18% of both Douglas fir and ponderosa pine will be recoverable if burned. If nothing is done to stop the emission of greenhouse gases, then as little as 3.5% of the trees will be salvageable, the study said.

Researchers also noted the number of acres burned has almost doubled across the country since the 1990s. The wildfire problem across the region is proving to be its personal climate feedback problem.

Earlier studies conducted were not as large but yielded other results. The burn sites from the 2000 Walker Ranch Fire have hardly or not at all recovered. Fifteen years after the fires and almost 80% of the destroyed areas had no new trees, according to those studies.

Scientists were able to reconstruct what the forest looked like before the blazes and found that forest areas that were ravaged by wildfires in the 19th and 20th centuries had much easier times bouncing back, but now they are struggling to recover in the dryer and warmer conditions.

Higher elevations, lower temperatures seemed to fare better unsurprising to the researchers.

The inverse proved true as well. Lower-elevation forests, such as south of Pueblo or areas such as the Front Range foothills are not as resilient.

“The big takeaway here is that we can expect to have an increase in fire continue for the foreseeable future, and, at the same time, we are going to see much of our land convert from forest to non-forest. Even the moderate model is alarming.” said Veblen, co-author, and professor of geography at CU Boulder.