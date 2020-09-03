CU Boulder tallies 21 coronavirus cases Wednesday; county adds 17 cases Thursday

The University of Colorado Boulder tallied 21 new coronavirus cases Wednesday — the same day they announced wastewater from four dorms tested positive for the virus — while Boulder County on Thursday recorded 17 coronavirus cases and no new deaths.

The 21 cases at CU Boulder came back from 107 diagnostic tests, and bring the total since move-in to 53. The university’s dashboard shows 952 screening tests were taken Wednesday, and 10 of the 249 available isolation spaces are in use.

The university releases numbers from the previous day about 8 a.m., while the county releases numbers at 3 p.m. from the previous 24 hours.

The county’s 17 cases bring the total to 2,361. Of those, 196 have been hospitalized and 920 have recovered. There are 153 disease investigations in progress and the death toll remains at 79. Data updated Thursday shows 56,875 county residents have been tested for the virus, with 4.09% of tests returning positive. The five-day average percent of positive tests is 2.1.

Data updated Thursday shows that of the county’s cases, 901 have been reported in Boulder and 785 were reported in Longmont. There are 221 cases in Lafayette, 137 in Louisville, 41 in Superior, 40 in Erie, six in Lyons, four in Nederland and 186 in unincorporated Boulder County. Cases have been confirmed in seven people experiencing homelessness.

The rate of infection for Boulder residents is 846.4 per 100,000 people, data shows. In Longmont, the rate of infection is 817.8 per 100,000. In Lafayette, the rate is 763.4; in Louisville, the rate is 646.8; in Lyons, the rate is 290.4; in Erie, the rate is 355.5; in Superior, the rate is 312.5 and in unincorporated Boulder Count the rate is 418.5 per 100,000.

Statewide, there have been 58,287 positive or probable cases. There have been 1,955 deaths among the cases, and of those, there have been 1,861 deaths because of the coronavirus. There have been 7,104 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 725,095 people have been tested for the virus.

Boulder County cases by age:

0-9: 55

10-19: 254

20-29: 772

30-39: 289

40-49: 289

50-59: 271

60-69: 175

70-79: 139

80+: 106

Some data may be missing due to ongoing disease investigations and reporting delays, the health department notes.