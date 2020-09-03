CU faculty condemn Kennedy ‘trail of tears’ comment

University of Colorado faculty are calling out system President Mark Kennedy for comparing the consequences of not expanding online education to “a trail of tears,” the name of a forced relocation of Indigenous nations by the U.S. government that caused the deaths of thousands, including 4,000 Cherokee people.

Kennedy made the comment during an Aug. 27 meeting with the system’s faculty council, during which Board of Regents Chair Glen Gallegos called for unity among administrators, faculty, staff and students to weather the coronavirus pandemic and to address issues of systemic racism.

Kennedy’s comment was in reference to needing to grow online education options across the CU system and that most degrees are still issued by campuses and not online programs. He was then quoted in a CU system publication written for faculty and staff.

“On-campus is declining and online is growing,” Kennedy said during the faculty council meeting. “If we don’t get online right … we have a trail of tears in front of us. All of us need to get this right if we’re going to continue to be a very meaningful contributor to the prosperity of our students and state.”

The article was later edited, the quote deleted and an apology by Kennedy was added to the top of the story.

In a statement, CU Boulder’s Center for Native American and Indigenous Studies described Kennedy’s comment as “ignorance of these atrocities at best, and willful verbal harm at worst.”

“Although we acknowledge that President Kennedy issued an apology in response to initial criticisms, for our highest-ranking University leader to do so calls attention to the need for systemic efforts at the University of Colorado to counter such damaging conceptions of Indigenous history and present issues,” the statement said.

Faculty Council members also emailed Kennedy, condemning his comment as trivializing government-sponsored, race-based violence and asking him to apologize.

Kennedy responded by apologizing for “my poor choice of words.”

“I’m committed to fostering an inclusive environment at CU, where everyone feels that they belong,” Kennedy wrote to Faculty Council Chair Joanne Addison. “I recognize that words matter in doing that. Please pass along my apology to the council and your constituents.”

When asked for comment, system spokesperson Ken McConnellogue provided Kennedy’s response to Addison.

In addition to research and scholarship, the Center for Native American and Indigenous Studies works to create safe spaces and community for Native students, faculty and staff, the center said in its statement.

Kennedy’s comment “highlights the fact that this work should be understood and supported, especially among the top leaders of our institution,” the statement said. “We look forward to future dialogues about how such initiatives can be pursued.”