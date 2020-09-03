How do you get a mail ballot in Colorado?

County clerks throughout Colorado will mail ballots to all registered voters about three weeks before the Nov. 3 Election Day.

To ensure you receive yours through the mail, you must be registered to vote at your current address by Oct. 26, said Steve Hurlbert, spokesperson for Secretary of State Jena Griswold.. You can register or update your address online at govotecolorado.gov.

After Oct. 26, you can still register to vote or change your address up to and even on Election Day, but it must be done in person at a polling center. County election offices across Colorado can be found online at sos.state.co.us.

Those who were registered for the last election — even if they did not vote — will still receive a ballot in the mail, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

In the 45 days before the election, county clerks can also issue ballots in person to voters who request them, according to the state’s 2020 election calendar. This year, that period begins Sept. 19.

Voters can return their ballots through the mail, at 24-hour drop boxes or in person at polling centers.

Because of the anticipated high volume of ballots returned and possible U.S. Postal Service delays, Denver election officials recommend that voters submitting their ballots on or after Oct. 26 use a drop box. The locations of those drop boxes are typically listed on each county clerk’s website.

Ballots received after 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 will not be counted.