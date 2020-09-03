Longmont police use chemical agents in serving high-risk search warrant Thursday

Longmont police on Thursday used chemical agents in serving a high-risk search warrant in the 200 block of Terry Street.

Multiple people barricaded themselves inside, said Detective Sgt. Matt Cage, which led officers to deploy chemical agents.

Terry Street was temporarily closed, but reopened by 12:30 p.m.

At least one person will be arrested, Cage said, but he did not know what for. As of 3:30 p.m., no one has been booked into the Boulder County Jail in connection to the warrant.

This is a developing story.