Longmont police use chemical agents in serving…

Longmont police use chemical agents in serving high-risk search warrant Thursday

LONGMONT, CO – SEPTEMBER 3:A robot that was used when the warrant was served leaves the scene at 205 Terry Street in Longmont on Sept. 3, 2020. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
Longmont police on Thursday used chemical agents in serving a high-risk search warrant in the 200 block of Terry Street.

Multiple people barricaded themselves inside, said Detective Sgt. Matt Cage, which led officers to deploy chemical agents.

Terry Street was temporarily closed, but reopened by 12:30 p.m.

At least one person will be arrested, Cage said, but he did not know what for. As of 3:30 p.m., no one has been booked into the Boulder County Jail in connection to the warrant.

This is a developing story. 

Brooklyn Dance

