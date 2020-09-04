Longmont’s theaters remain dark, but hope for a reopening remains

The coronavirus pandemic’s clutches have darkened the stages of Longmont’s local theaters, leaving audience seats vacant and curtains closed.

Both Jesters Dinner Theatre and the Longmont Theatre Company closed mid-March, canceling upcoming events, in wake of Gov. Jared Polis’ order for bars, theaters, gyms and other large gathering places to shut down to prevent the spread of the highly contagious respiratory disease.

“People are really missing the theater. They’re really missing it,” said Faye Lamb, the president of Board of Directors for the Longmont Theatre Company. “(The Longmont Theatre Company) is such a vibrant place. We say it hugs you when you come through the door, and people are missing it.”

Right now, though, the building at 513 Main St., is feeling pretty “lonely,” Lamb said.

Scott Moore, who co-owns Jesters Dinner Theatre, 224 Main St., with his wife May Lou Moore, has also been in frequent contact with theater-goers, who are eager to know when the theater will reopen.

“The thing that the theater provides is that stress relief,” Moore said. “It’s where you can get away from your daily stress, the daily headaches and kind of escape. That’s what they’re missing. (But) I don’t blame anybody for being hesitant to go back out, too.”

With both venues being shuttered for months, neither theater has been spared revenue losses. Despite the challenges, Moore and Lamb still expect the theaters to fully reopen again, though, the timing on when that will occur remains murky. The state has permitted theaters to reopen, but with restrictions in place, including having performers at least 25 feet from the audience and limiting capacity, based on the venue’s size.

Moore said separating the audience from actors at a distance of 25 feet leaves only the back row open, which includes about 35 seats out of 100. Restrictions for the Longmont Theatre Company would mean limiting capacity to about 50%, which Lamb said is “not economically feasible for us to open.”

Longmont Theatre Company, which is housed in the Longmont Perfoming Arts Center, has been in operation for 63 years. People who visit the nonprofit can see live theater productions, as well as movies on a big screen. More than 300 volunteers are involved in the theater. Lamb has been board president for about six years.

Scott and Mary Lou Moore, who grew up in Longmont, met on stage in 1987 while performing at the Wayside Inn Dinner Theatre in Berthoud. The couple celebrated Jesters’ 21st anniversary in July. Moore said business at the theater, which hosts not only productions but also classes and an improvisation comedy troupe called Front deRanged Improv Comedy, was “going strong, until COVID hit.” The theater’s actors are all volunteers, drawing between 35 to 40 people to participate, based on the production.

Some government aid, including a Paycheck Protection Program loan and a grant have helped to keep Jesters afloat in the prior months. Moore approximated that the business lost about $120,000 in revenue between March and June.

Lamb said savings and small business loan have kept the theater going. She estimated that from March to August, the theater saw losses of about $100,000. This month, the theater plans to launch a capital campaign to help raise money to support the nonprofit. Donations can be made online at longmonttheatre.org.

When people return to the theaters, they are likely to notice some upgrades.

Moore said he has used the time the building has been closed to re-paint and replace tile and carpeting — projects that can be challenging to complete when in operation.

Lamb said the Longmont Theatre Company has also done some re-painting, cleaned its HVAC system and sanitized the building. In the weeks ahead, the theater’s 300 seats will be reupholstered, after the nonprofit raised more than $50,000 in honor of a longtime volunteer, the late Tracy Cravens.

Starting Sept. 29, Moore said, Jesters will be able to host some small youth classes of about 15 people, followed by performances with an audience spaced out in the back row. Those interested can find information on the theater’s website, jesterstheatre.com. For those looking to support Jesters, Moore said he would encourage people to buy gift cards to use when the theater reopens.

Lamb said she has created a reopening plan, but isn’t sure when the theater will be able to put it to use, yet. She hopes to start with a debut of the refinished chairs. A target date is anticipated in November, with tentative plans to give five people at a time a chance to come back into the theater and take a brief tour. Lamb, who noted that while she doesn’t have a “crystal ball,” she is hopeful that it could be a jumping off point for more activity at the theater.

Lamb and Moore said they look forward to the day when the stage will be lit up again.

“Human beings need contact. They need creativity. They need art,” Lamb said. “I can’t wait to stand at the back of the theater — that’s where I always stand during a show and see the performances again. I will probably cry.”