North Metro Fire hosts youth art contest

North Metro Fire Rescue District is inviting young Broomfield and Northglenn artists from kindergarten through 12th grade to participate in its art contest by submitting artwork that illustrates this year’s Fire Prevention Week theme “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.”

Artwork may be submitted online at nmfr.org/artcontest or mailed to Sasha Story, c/o North Metro Fire, 101 Spader Way, Broomfield, CO 80020.

The following mediums can be used: drawing and painting (pencil, crayon, charcoal, pastels, colored pencils, oil paints, acrylics, water color, mixed media) and photography, according to the district. The maximum size of nondigital artwork should be 11×17 inches.

Each resident can submit up to two art entries for the contest, according to the district’s rules, and entries must be received by 5 p.m. Sept. 18. Winners of the art contest will receive a pizza dinner delivered by a North Metro Fire crew and have their artwork shared with the community during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 4 through Oct. 10.