Sunny skies and a high of 84 today in Boulder

Sunny skies and high temperatures in the 80s are forecast to continue today in Boulder, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 84 and an overnight low of 59.
Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 90 and an overnight low of 59.
Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 97 and an overnight low of 62.
Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high near 95 and an overnight low of 60.
