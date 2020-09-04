GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder man accused of crashing into RTD bus while driving drunk takes plea deal

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Charles Siefert

A Boulder man accused of driving drunk and crashing into an RTD bus, injuring the driver, has taken a plea deal in his case.

Charles Emmerson Siefert, 34, pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular assault – reckless, a Class 5 felony, and DUI with one prior violation, a misdemeanor.

Court records show that in exchange for the guilty pleas, prosecutors dropped a count of vehicular assault – DUI, a Class 4 felony.

Siefert, who is free on a $150 cash bond, is set for sentencing on Nov. 5.

According to an arrest affidavit, Siefert was driving his 2010 Mazda 3 at 1:23 a.m. Nov. 17 when he ran a red light at the intersection of Valmont Road and 30th Street and struck an RTD bus.

The impact caused the bus to crash into a tree on the northeast corner of the intersection. The driver of the bus, which the affidavit indicated was otherwise unoccupied, was taken to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills hospital with a fractured leg.

According to the affidavit, Siefert told police he had four beers in two hours at his home, and had been driving from the liquor store when the crash happened. Siefert said he may not have been paying attention when he ran the red light.

Police noted Siefert smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot and watery eyes. He refused to perform roadside maneuvers, but police obtained a blood draw.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
