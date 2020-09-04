Broomfield Workforce Center offers workshops for job-seekers

Broomfield is recognizing Workforce Development Month with about two dozen virtual workshops and a drive-through open house.

“Labor Day is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of all American workers,” the Broomfield Workforce Center posted on its website.

Carrying on tradition, Gov. Jared Polis declared September Workforce Development Month to coincide with the Labor Day holiday and to celebrate the achievements of the workers in America and the contributions they have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of the country, according to the site.

The drive-through open house will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 29 in the Broomfield Health and Human Services parking lot, 100 Spader Way. Motorists are asked to enter on Spader and turn into the east parking lot. The drive-through tents will be in the back of the parking lot.

Alejandro Garcia, business service specialist with Broomfield’s Workforce Center, said the event will follow all health and safety guidelines set out by the state and local orders.

The format will be similar to the drive-through hiring event the workforce center orchestrated with ResourceMFG on Aug. 4 and 5. Workforce staff will hand out job search goody bags filled with items that can help job seekers in their journey, such as flash drives and resume paper.

“At the time time we’ll be highlighting some of our core services to the visitors driving through,” Garcia said. “They’ll have the opportunity to meet our work force team, fully-masked of course.”

Workforce staff will be there to share how they can help employers and those seeing employment. They can also set up one-on-one meetings with groups to get individual, in-depth conversations.

“If folks haven’t walked into our workforce center, this is a great opportunity to do this drive-through event and talk about some services we have available.”

There is no registration required in advance to attend any of the virtual workshops, which will be accessed via Google Meet and can be attended by calling in. People without access to a computer or the internet can also call or email the workforce center to schedule time in the office’s resource room. Workforce asks for advance notice to reserve a computer.

Each session will include a short presentation followed by a question-and-answer portion where participants can interact with the presenter. Some of the resume workshops will be led by employers in specific fields such as FirstBank, Ball Aerospace & Technologies and SCL Health. Two workshops, one for employers and another for employees, will feature an introduction to the Americans with Disabilities Act.

One session will offer an overview of workforce services for veterans, Garcia said. That session, 10 a.m. Sept. 10, also will go over other types of services.

In the past the workforce center has always hosted an open house, but the workshops its offering this month were done on a rotating basis year-round. This year is probably one of its most successful as far as strategizing, marketing and outreach.

“On top of that we have tailored a lot of these workshops to what’s going on,” Garcia said. “Everything is up to date and is a really great example of collaboration.”

To view a list of webinars, which begin Sept. 7 and end Sept. 30, visit broomfield.org/2963/Workforce-Center.