Colo. 119 construction paused for Labor Day weekend

Motorists traveling along Colo. 119 in Boulder Canyon will get a break over the Labor Day weekend before crews start paving in the lower canyon on Tuesday.

According to a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation, crews will not be working Saturday, Sunday or Monday, but traffic signals to manage one-lane portions of the road remain in place.

The road, also called Boulder Canyon Drive in this area, will be paved in the lower portion of the canyon from Tuesday through Friday.

The release states the paving could briefly impact intersections with Magnolia and Sugarloaf roads.

The work will include road reconstruction and bridge repair between mile points 39 and 40.

Drivers can either be directed through the construction by flaggers or use alternate routes of Colo. 72 or Lefthand Canyon Drive during construction.

The paving is part of the ongoing $31 million Boulder Canyon Colo. 119 project that is intended to repair damages from the 2013 flood. In August, CDOT officials confirmed that they expect to finish the joint project with Boulder County in late December.