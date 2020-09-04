GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CU Boulder reports 17 new coronavirus cases

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
The University of Colorado Boulder announced 17 new positive coronavirus tests, bringing the university to 38 cases of the virus since it announced it had detected the virus in wastewater testing in four dorms.

CU Boulder’s online dashboard this morning announced the 17 cases Thursday were taken from 68 tests.

The 17 cases brings the total number of positive tests this semester to 70, 41 of them coming this week. CU Boulder announced 21 cases on Thursday.

The school is currently using 12 on-campus isolation spaces, according to the dashboard.

CU Boulder announced earlier this week that wastewater monitoring found the possible presence of COVID-19 in Darley North, Darley South, Libby Hall and Willard Hall.

Students living in those residence halls were asked to take saliva-based monitoring tests if they have not done so for the week. CU is not testing off-campus students.

Boulder County has not yet announced its daily numbers, which do incorporate CU Boulder tests of people who live in the county.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
