Eldora announces tentative November opening date

Eldora Mountain Resort in Boulder County has announced it is eyeing an opening date in November as it aims to open for the season with coronavirus restrictions in place.

The resort near Nederland announced in a release Friday that Nov. 23, a Monday, is the targeted opening date, weather permitting.

“We’re confident that starting our season slightly later than we have historically opened, with more acreage and lifts available, will help guests spread out and maintain appropriate distance while also providing a higher quality on-snow experience from day one of the season,” the announcement states.

The resort said there would be capacity limits to help ensure social distancing, and masks would be required in all indoor areas except when eating or drinking.

Eldora will now also require that all guests reserve parking spots in advance in an effort to better monitor and control crowd size. The resort said it would release more details about the reservation system at a later time.

Guests will also not be asked to ride lifts with other people they do not know except possibly on Alpenglow, the resort’s one high-capacity lift.

“While we believe skiing and snowboarding is inherently safe, there are two principles driving our every action here at Eldora,” the release read. “First, our commitment to protecting the well-being of all who live, work, and play at Eldora remains steadfast. Second, we are doing everything we can to ensure the longevity of the season.”

Guests will also still be covered by the resort’s Passholder Promise, which includes COVID-19 interruption coverage.

“We believe starting the season with a conservative and responsible plan will ensure the well-being of our community, staff and guests, and enable us to provide a great ski and ride experience for the full season,” the release read. “We will continue to work closely with Boulder County and the state of Colorado to review the details of our winter plans and ensure a conservative and responsible approach for the duration of the season ahead.”