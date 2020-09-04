Highs in the 90s over the weekend in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 90s this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 90 and an overnight low of 60.
Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 96 and an overnight low of 64.
Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 96 and an overnight low of 60.
Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 88 and an overnight low of 33.
