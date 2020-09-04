Project kits provide hands-on learning from home for Longmont’s Career Development Center students

Packaged in plastic boxes and bags, hundreds of project kits created for St. Vrain Valley School District students enrolled in the Career Development Center awaited pick up Friday in the parking lot at 1200 Sunset St.

Under tents set up outside the building, masked students relished a moment to have face-to-face contact with their instructors, before heading home with their assignments in hand.

The take-home project kits will be a new normal for students enrolled in the district’s technical education programs. With the district opting for a remote start to the school year, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the idea was to give students some of the same hands-on experiences they would be getting in the classroom, said Charles “Buck” Webber, the assistant principal for the Career Development Center.

“We’re trying to replicate as much as possible. The teachers have put a bunch of time and energy into coming up with these,” Webber said. “Students are totally excited. They want more and want to know when they can come in to get their next one.”

Four of the Career Development Center’s seven programs handed out kits Friday — Intro to Sports Medicine, the ProStart Culinary Program, Automotive Technology, and Advanced Manufacturing. After picking up the kits, students will follow a set of directions and make a video or take pictures of the process to share with their teachers. The project kits were free for students and covered by funds that are normally allocated for classroom materials, Webber said.

Sixteen-year-old Andrea Garza, a sports medicine student, walked away from the school with a plastic bag, packed with neon green pre-wrap bandages and tape as part of an injury and vitals diagnosis project kit. Garza, who hopes to one day become a registered nurse or certified athletic trainer, said she was glad to get tools that would allow her to put the skills she learned into practice.

So far, she said the challenge with remote learning is not having the teacher and students in the same room to communicate.

“It’s been harder, but I have more time after classes,” Garza said. “You don’t really have a person there to ask questions, right when you want the answer.”

Other students, like Garza, said they were glad to have something to work on that would give them a break from the computer screen.

AJ Frio, 16, pulled up to the Automotive Technology program’s garage on the east side of the building in a turquoise-colored 1994 Ford F-150.

“I’ve always had a fascination with trucks, so I figured why not get credit for it?” Frio said.

Frio one day hopes to use the knowledge he’s gained in the program to open his own automotive shop.

For the Automotive Technology program, Friday marked the second kit distribution. Last week, Frio picked up a kit that contained automotive tools. Students were asked to study them so that they will be familiar with the tools used throughout the semester.

After handing off the old kit, which will be sanitized and put back into inventory, Frio picked up his next assignment: a kit containing small engine assembly and disassembly, tire repair and installation and measurement tools.

“It’s so much better,” Frio said. “With everything online, we’re always typing stuff up, but with this we actually get to do something.”

Outside on the west side of the school building, Bryce Cole, 16, said that he was also glad to get a break from staring at a screen.

“I’m looking forward to not doing something online,” Cole said, as he picked his kit for Advanced Manufacturing. Among the tools neatly organized in the kit were the parts to build a digital clock.

In a shady section of the lawn, chef instructors Yvonne Justice and Hope Nazzaro passed out bags of nonperishable goods and boxes of kitchen supplies. Much like popular meal-kits where people get all their ingredients in one box, students were given everything they needed to whip up a batch of fresh biscuits. Family and friends were encouraged to be taste testers.

“(The project kits) are going to reinforce the curriculum that’s being taught in the virtual classroom,” Nazzaro said. “We can do live demos with them. We can show them different techniques. It’s challenging, but it’s worth it. The program is amazing and provides so many opportunities.”

Still, they said, at-home learning and in-person learning are sure to provide different experiences.

“With our program, they work in a commercial program so they get to see and touch and feel and hear (what it’s like),” Justice said. “At home, it’s a little different, they may have gas or electric stoves.”

The Career Development Center has about 1,100 students enrolled in its classes. There are seven programs available. Instructors who didn’t pass out kits Friday had already handed out classroom materials or are planning to distribute kits at a later time, Webber said.

Using a kit of classroom materials isn’t conducive for all programs, Webber said. Welding students, for example, are focused on learning the theory aspects of the trade, with the hope that sometime in the school year, it will be safe to bring students in to demonstrate their skills, using on-site equipment.

“We are doing the best we can,” Webber said. “This isn’t a perfect solution for every program, but for the ones that do have a hands-on component that can’t be taught online, we’re going to do what we can to get stuff out to students.”