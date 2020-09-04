Viega names new CEO for Broomfield-based operation

Viega LLC, which designs and manufactures high-tech plumbing equipment, has named a new president and CEO.

Markus Brettschneider, formerly group senior vice president and global head of marketing and sales for robotics company ABB, assumed the new role, replacing Dave Garlow, who resigned effective Sept. 1.

Viega is a subsidiary of Viega Holding GmbH & Co. and built its U.S. headquarters in Broomfield in 2017.

“Mr. Brettschneider is a growth-driven leader with many years of extensive professional and management experience in the international and American markets. He grew up in Germany, but spent almost his entire professional life outside of his home country — including more than eight years in the United States,” Claus Holst-Gydesen, CEO of Viega Holding GmbH & Co., based in Germany, said in a prepared statement.

Brettschneider said he “was attracted to Viega because of the culture, the customers, the portfolio and the great opportunities to grow. When the opportunity came up, it was really quite a simple decision. I like working for a family-owned company with strong values and great culture, and I’m excited to continue this growth journey with the team.”

Outgoing CEO Garlow was with Viega for 20 years in various roles.

